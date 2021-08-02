Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 658.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Surgery Partners worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

