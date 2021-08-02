Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.19 Million Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.81% of Willdan Group worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,936,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 53,556 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $452,458.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLDN opened at $41.25 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a PE ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

