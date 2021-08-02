Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.12.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded down C$0.27 on Monday, reaching C$49.18. 5,533,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467,906. The company has a market cap of C$99.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

