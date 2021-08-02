Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

GXC stock opened at $115.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.01.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

