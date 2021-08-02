Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of Cincinnati Bell worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBB stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $781.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

