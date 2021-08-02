Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 543.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.74% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

