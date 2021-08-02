Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Workiva worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

WK stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

