Royal Bank of Canada Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.10% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth $2,560,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Shares of Nuvve stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.02. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Nuvve Company Profile

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.