Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,745. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.