Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Cut by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,669.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY opened at $101.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

