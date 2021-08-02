Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 15,421 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Elastic by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.19. Elastic has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

