Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,119 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.38% of Heritage Financial worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at $571,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,071 shares of company stock valued at $232,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $24.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $870.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

