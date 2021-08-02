Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,855 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

