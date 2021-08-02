Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.