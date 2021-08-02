Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of WD-40 worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $242.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.