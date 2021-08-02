Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1,395.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $326.76 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.56.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

