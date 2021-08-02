Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Renault stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

