Royal Bank of Canada Sells 109,121 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,479,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after acquiring an additional 956,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 460,037 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 441,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 433,935 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 524,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 176,391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.28 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33.

