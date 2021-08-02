Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,518 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,857.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,754 shares of company stock worth $6,215,733. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

