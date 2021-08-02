Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,468 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,468 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock opened at $21.63 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.