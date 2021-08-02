Royal Bank of Canada Sells 37,989 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,989 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,058,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $98.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.27 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

