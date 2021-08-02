Royal Bank of Canada Sells 50,986 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,986 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.85. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

