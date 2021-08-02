Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,800 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.25% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 248.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the first quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MVV stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $68.56.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

