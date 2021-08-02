Royal Bank of Canada Takes $3.82 Million Position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 197,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 19.80% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,861,000.

Get First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFIX opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.