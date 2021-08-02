Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

