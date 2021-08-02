Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,037,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

