Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

