Royal Bank of Canada Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$27.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.40.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up C$1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting C$20.82. 427,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,818. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

