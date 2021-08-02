Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s previous close.
LON:RDSA traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,459.80 ($19.07). 2,405,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,043. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.92.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
