Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.58% from the company’s previous close.

LON:RDSA traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,459.80 ($19.07). 2,405,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,043. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.56. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.92.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

