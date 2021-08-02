Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,455.08 ($19.01) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,377.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.47.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

