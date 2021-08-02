Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires 3,278 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.06. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $213.63 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.