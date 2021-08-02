Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,694.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,478.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

