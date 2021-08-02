Royal Harbor Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 377.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock remained flat at $$172.20 during trading on Monday. 96,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.