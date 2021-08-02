Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $5.06 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $365.75. 692,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,660,184. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

