Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.11. 1,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,692. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.