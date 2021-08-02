Royal Harbor Partners LLC Sells 13,238 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.63. 335,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,025,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

