Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

