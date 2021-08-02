RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after buying an additional 247,127 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after buying an additional 130,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,763. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

RPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

