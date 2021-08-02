Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,161 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

