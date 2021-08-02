Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,161 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.
Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 1.13%.
About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)
Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.
