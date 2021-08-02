Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $115,902.95 and approximately $153,409.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $31.00 or 0.00078678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00847052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

