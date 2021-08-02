Rune Hits 1-Day Volume of $225,653.00 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $225,653.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $117.16 or 0.00300072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.81 or 1.00167524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00853362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

