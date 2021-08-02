Rupiah Token Trading Up 0.4% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $991,990.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.95 or 0.00807891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00095130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

