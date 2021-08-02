Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

RSI opened at $10.00 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

