Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 799,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of RUTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,808. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.