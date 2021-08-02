S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $719.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 719 ($9.39) and last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 199553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 694 ($9.07).

SFOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -867.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 630.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

