S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 0.7%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCPPF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.67.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

