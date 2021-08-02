S4FE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,362.00 (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One S4FE coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $5,362.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00820275 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00091532 BTC.

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

