Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/28/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Agricole from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 224 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 257 ($3.36).

7/26/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2021 – Sabre Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 257 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

SBRE traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($2.96). 152,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,935. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £566.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

In other news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders bought 10,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,675 in the last three months.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

