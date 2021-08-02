SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $858,246.23 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $858,246.23 and approximately $98,041.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00103134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,334.30 or 0.99692719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00844588 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 732,974 coins and its circulating supply is 705,832 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

