SafeInsure (SINS) 1-Day Volume Hits $34.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $176,219.35 and $34.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00018119 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,198,748 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

